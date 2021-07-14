“He is the best man I know,” the duchess continued. “It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense [Vogue noted that her voice rose as she alluded to the Epstein scandal], so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it.”

She also defended Andrew in a lengthy Instagram post in 2019 — just one day before his “Newsnight” interview aired — proclaiming that she was “with him every step of the way.”

“It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2019, alongside four photos of the duke. “Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people.”