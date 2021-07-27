Fergie On Prince William, Kate Middleton Wedding Snub: I Wasn't 'Worthy'

Sarah Ferguson opened up about not being invited to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding, telling Town & Country in a recent interview that she wasn’t “worthy” of attending the 2011 nuptials.
“I didn’t think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding,” the Duchess of York said in the article, published Monday.
“I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal,” she added.
Ferguson was no longer a part of the royal family when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were married, as she and Prince Andrew split in 1996. Her divorce wasn’t the only thing keeping her from an invite, though, as the duchess was caught in a widely publicized, pay-for-access scheme in 2010.
Ferguson was under the impression she was speaking with a businessman (who was really a News of the World reporter), and told the reporter in question that they could get access to the Duke of York for a fee close to $700,000. She was also caught accepting a cash advance in video footage.
Ferguson, who is also known by her nickname, “Fergie,” has previously expressed sadness over being excluded from the fête.
The duchess told Oprah Winfrey in an interview conducted just one month after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s nuptials that it was “so difficult” to not be there with her ex-husband and their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, as they attended the wedding.
“I wanted to be there with my girls and to be getting them dressed and to go as a family,” Fergie admitted. “And also, it was so hard, because the last bride up that aisle [at Westminster Abby] was me. And I knew all those feelings.”
Fergie said that her ex-husband attempted to lift her spirits the day of the nuptials.
“When Andrew went with the girls, we were talking all morning,” she told Winfrey. “And he was saying, ‘It’s OK. Just remember we had such a good day. Our wedding was so perfect.’ You know ’cause we’re such a unit together. He made me feel part of the day on April the 29th.”
Fergie is still close with her ex ― and continues to live with him at the Royal Lodge in Windsor ― despite the duke’s ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
She defended Andrew as a “good man” in a recent interview with People magazine.
“Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together,” Ferguson said. “I believe that he’s a kind, good man, and he’s been a fabulous father to the girls.”
The duchess also has her own connections to Epstein, as she admitted to borrowing thousands of dollars from him in 2011. Fergie later gave a statement saying that she “deeply regretted” the transaction.
