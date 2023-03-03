Sarah Ferguson Reveals How She Feels About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in multiple interviews this week, as the Duchess of York made the press rounds on behalf of her newest book, “A Most Intriguing Lady.”

“I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes,” Fergie told People magazine in an article published on Wednesday. “I don’t believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I’m not in a position myself to make any judgments.”

In another interview with the U.K.’s Telegraph, the Duchess of York was asked about her thoughts specifically on Meghan, to which Fergie played coy.

“I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her,” she said. “I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful.”

The two have obviously met at some point, as Meghan revealed that it was actually Fergie who taught her how to curtsy before the former “Suits” actor met the queen for the first time.

Sarah Ferguson attends "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Fergie also refused to engage with The Telegraph when the outlet asked if only the Duchess of Sussex had “damaged the Royal family.”

“It is absolutely not my place to answer that,” the Duchess of York told the outlet. “She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he’s so happy with her. She really loves him. And I think that’s beautiful — and that Diana would be proud of him and her lovely grandchildren.”

Harry, who is particularly close with Fergie and Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, recently became the first member of the British royal family to publicly talk about the disgraced Duke of York.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about Andrew in a passage in his memoir, “Spare,” when he was trying to assure Meghan that the royal family wouldn’t pull their security, especially “not in the wake” of his “Uncle Andrew” (though it ultimately did happen).

“He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security,” the duke wrote. “Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list.”

Andrew recently reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the royal in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting and abusing her when she was a minor, back in 2001.