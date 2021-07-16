“In the ’80s, it was Diana looking beautiful, and there was fat, frumpy Fergie,” the Duchess of York told People for the magazine’s cover issue, published Friday. The outlet noted that Ferguson, nicknamed “Fergie,” was sometimes called the “Duchess of Pork” by the tabloids.

“We were just there for people to make a lot of money. At the time, we both didn’t realize that,” Ferguson said, adding that she and the Princess of Wales “were positioned as saint and sinner.”