Sarah Ferguson Claims She Was Snubbed By 'The Crown' After Making Offer To Netflix

However, the publication reports that her offer was declined.

Sarah also joked about how she has barely been featured in “The Crown” season four so far, despite being married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996.

“Hello?” she joked. “Where is Fergie?”

Fergie – portrayed by Jessica Aquilina – has only made a cameo appearance in series four in a scene centered on her wedding to Andrew.

Despite the snub from “The Crown,” it still seems like Fergie is a fan of the show, telling Us Weekly earlier this year: “I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent.”

The fifth season of The Crown is set to air in 2022 and will pick up years after the events of its predecessor, opening the door to a brand new cast.

Imelda Staunton and Sir Jonathan Pryce will play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, taking over from Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, while Elizabeth Debicki will succeed Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Jonny Lee Miller is also set to portray former prime minister John Major.

It’s been heavily rumored that Dominic West will take over playing Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor, who recently won a Golden Globe for the role, while Lesley Manville will be portraying Princess Margaret.

Meanwhile, reports previously suggested that Fleabag star Andrew Scott was being eyed for the role of Tony Blair.