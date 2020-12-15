Sarah Fuller's Football Career Comes To Unexpected End

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller, who last week became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, said Monday her brief career as a football player is likely over.

Fuller’s Twitter announcement came after Vanderbilt’s season finale on Saturday against Georgia was canceled because the Commodores can’t meet the roster minimum due to COVID-19 issues, The Tennessean reported.

“It looks like my time as a football player has come to an end,” Fuller wrote in a statement she posted to Twitter.

She thanked the university and said “I was accepted as an athlete and a true member of this team. This is an experience that I will never forget and will cherish forever.”

Anchor Down! 🏈

And catch Vandy soccer game next season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OzlMkLs8Um — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) December 15, 2020

While Vanderbilt’s first winless season was historically bad, Fuller made her mark as a trailblazer. A goalkeeper for Vandy’s soccer team, she became the first woman to play and score in one of major college football’s top conferences, known as the Power 5.

In an SEC game against Missouri on Nov. 28, she made an appearance on a kickoff, squibbing the ball as then-Coach Derek Mason requested. And last Saturday she nailed two extra points against Tennessee to seal her place in college football history.

Sarah Fuller’s PAT is GOOD 🙌🏻



pic.twitter.com/rQfJeSO5Dt — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 12, 2020

Fuller’s time at Vanderbilt is also nearing a close. After the academic year ends in the spring, she will be transferring to the University of North Texas to complete her soccer eligibility and work on her master’s degree, the Denton Record-Chronicle previously reported.

The goalie has “no designs to play football” at UNT but would step in if called upon, Yahoo wrote.