Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Quip That Ex-Colleague Could Be Canned For Her Support

Amy Robach thanked former ABC colleague Sara Haines for supporting her amid the uproar over her relationship with T.J. Holmes ― but the couple expressed some lighthearted concern that Gaines could be fired for it.
Robach and Holmes were suspended as anchors on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in December 2022 after their romance was made public. Both were married to other people at the time. Eventually, the network cut ties with Robach and Holmes altogether.
The two are still a couple, and they gave a shout out to Haines, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” with reservations.
“You find out who your friends are in these times,” Holmes said on the couple’s new podcast Tuesday. Robach agreed.
“Are we naming names?” she asked.
“I would say one of the people who started and wouldn’t stop texting me, even when I didn’t respond ― Sara Haines,” she revealed of her fellow “Good Morning America” veteran. “She was an absolute pleasure. She said, ‘I’m going to keep texting you, I’m going to keep checking in on you.’”
“They’re probably going to fire her after this airs,” Holmes replied, to Robach’s laughter.
“I know, that’s why I was afraid,” Robach said. “I think it’s positive, but maybe it won’t be positive for her.”
Haines previously hosted the third hour of “Good Morning America” that eventually morphed into a show with Robach and Holmes as the anchors, as Deadline notes.
Robach also knew Haines from the “Today” show, saying, “She and I have been friends for 15 years.”
The episode was the premiere of Robach and Holmes’ podcast “Amy & T.J.”