First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday.
Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
But time was not on the Granger, Indiana, native’s side.
Sun won with a 4-point throw as time was running out.
Oof. That’s a tough break.
Hildebrandt led 7-0 early in the match, the South Bend Tribune reported.
She still has a chance for bronze.
