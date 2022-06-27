Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders vowed in a recent speech that she would “make sure” that a “kid” in the womb is as safe as those in a classroom.

She made the jaw-dropping comment in her victory address last month when she won the GOP primary, the same day 19 children and two teachers were shot dead by a gunman — in a classroom — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Advertisement

She even referred to the shootings, calling the horrific crime a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom."



Um. pic.twitter.com/qNsWoxUmJU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 26, 2022

Some of the worst mass shootings in American history have occurred in Sanders’ safety zone, including the 26 (20 of them first-graders) killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, and the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida four years ago.

Advertisement

Guns are the leading cause of death of children and teens in the U.S. As of Sunday, at least 808 children and teens in the U.S. were killed by guns this year, with an additional 2,017 injured by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Sanders is a major advocate for guns.

Democrats say we have guns in America because of “corruption”. No, we have guns because it’s our God-given right enshrined in the Constitution. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 13, 2019

Twitter critics were gobsmacked.

Holy hell. Oblivious. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 26, 2022

I don't think she thought that through. — Anissa Roberts (@Mimi_inmaine) June 26, 2022

So they're going to ban rifles right?



Right? — FDR burner (@FDRbrn) June 26, 2022

Advertisement

??? Is she kidding? — Chuck Lewis (C/RT/L/F plz) (@Siarl1950) June 26, 2022

Oh, the irony (which is already dead) just turned itself in the grave. — Ade Ferro (@adeferr) June 26, 2022

Don't ever forget these babies 😍 — Capone 🌻🌾💙💙 (@Capone2434) June 26, 2022

Advertisement