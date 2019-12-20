Sarah Huckabee Sanders Apologizes To Joe Biden After Tweet Mocking His Stutter

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologized Thursday after viciously mocking Joe Biden’s stuttering in Thursday’s Democratic debate in a post that stunned the former vice president — and other critics.
Biden snapped back: “It’s called empathy. Look it up.”
After Sanders’ first message was flooded with furious responses, she insisted in a follow-up tweet that she “was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.” Then she deleted the tweet. Then she apologized.
Biden, who has himself battled to overcome stuttering, was actually demonstrating a stutter during the debate. He said he keeps in touch with people who have reached out to him for help. “The little kid who said, ‘I-I-I can’t talk. Wh-wh-what do I do?’ I have scores of these young women and men who I keep in contact with,” he said.
Sanders initially reacted with a tweet reading: “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.”
She insisted in a tweet minutes later that she wasn’t “trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.”
No one was having it, especially Biden.
That’s when Sanders apologized.
Maybe some of these tweets got to her: