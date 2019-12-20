Sarah Huckabee Sanders Apologizes To Joe Biden After Tweet Mocking His Stutter

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologized Thursday after viciously mocking Joe Biden’s stuttering in Thursday’s Democratic debate in a post that stunned the former vice president — and other critics.

Biden snapped back: “It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

After Sanders’ first message was flooded with furious responses, she insisted in a follow-up tweet that she “was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.” Then she deleted the tweet. Then she apologized.

Biden, who has himself battled to overcome stuttering, was actually demonstrating a stutter during the debate. He said he keeps in touch with people who have reached out to him for help. “The little kid who said, ‘I-I-I can’t talk. Wh-wh-what do I do?’ I have scores of these young women and men who I keep in contact with,” he said.

Sanders initially reacted with a tweet reading: “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.”

Screen Shot/Twitter/Sarah Huckabee Sanders The since-deleted tweet by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She insisted in a tweet minutes later that she wasn’t “trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.”

Screen shot/Twitter/Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sarah Huckabee Sanders' excuse tweet.

No one was having it, especially Biden.

I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019

That’s when Sanders apologized.

I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully. https://t.co/fbmVAqDoWI — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 20, 2019

Maybe some of these tweets got to her:

You know everyone can see this, right? — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 20, 2019

Biden: "You know, I used to be a very bad stutterer... It does not define you. It cannot define you.. Give me your phone number.”



regardless of party, i think we can all agree: more acts like this, less attacking grieving widows.



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PinMbjuHzR — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 20, 2019

Joe Biden is not my candidate, but I will absolutely not tolerate disability discrimination & I will immediately come to his defense on this matter.



My 6 year old son spent 2 years in speech therapy & continues to have difficulty with stuttering.



So screw off, @SarahHuckabee! — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 20, 2019

He overcame a stutter as a child and started the Stuttering Foundation. Thanks for mocking the disabled. Republicans are garbage. — The Original Whistle Blower (@kschase13) December 20, 2019

I recommend Christianity Today for a starting point. — Edward Browden (@edwardebrowden) December 20, 2019