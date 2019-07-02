Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary, will reportedly write a book about her time working for President Donald Trump.

The book “will be billed as an account of her life in politics and experience inside the Trump administration, which she sees as very positive,” Axios reported at the weekend.

Twitter users suggested possible titles —such as “It’s a Wonderful Lie,” “Liar, Liar, Pants On Fire” and “Malice in Blunderland.”

Sanders’ tenure was characterized, after all, by her propensity to lying on Trump’s behalf and her battles with the press.

She left the White House on Friday, when she was also ridiculed for tweeting about going with her “head held high.”

It's a Wonderful Lie — The Keystone Take (@KeystoneTake) July 1, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders book title was leaked. It will be:



I Haven't Discussed that with the President: My Time as Donald Trump's "PRESS SECRETARY"



by Sarah Huckabee Sanders and I'm Not Sure Who Else? You'll Have to Direct that Question to My Publisher #SarahSandersBookTitles — Darrell Dass (@DarrellDass) July 2, 2019

“Pearls & Propaganda: Tales from the White House Podium” pic.twitter.com/gY4oTTyj1U — Bebe📎 (@lovinbebemocha) July 1, 2019

"The Adventures of Huckabee Spin" — Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) July 1, 2019

“I Will Have to Get Back to You on That” — Cheston Booth (@ChestonBooth) July 1, 2019

Possible @PressSec book titles:

—What Lies Beneath

—Born to Lie

—It’s Not a Lie if You Believe It

—Enabling an American Fascist

—Mendacious Deceit

—How to Sell Your Soul for $180K/year

—The Last Job I Ever Had

—I Was Never Press Secretary https://t.co/B4D573fZdr — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 1, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to write book about her time in White House. She should call it ‘Catch Her in A Lie!’ — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) July 2, 2019

Title will be “the book of lies “ by Sarah Huckabee Sanders — Great Dane Mom (@LoveMyGr8Danes) July 1, 2019

1984 for Dummies? — Wile E. Coyote (@schroedingereqn) July 1, 2019

Title @PressSec book. I’ll start. “I Swear to Tell the Whole Truth, Nothing but the Truth, So Help Me... Just Kidding!” https://t.co/D8yEIiJ3zT — DJ Russ Rich (@djrussrich) July 1, 2019

Lord Of The Lies? — A Sceptical Brit (@ElNuevoOtroMio2) July 1, 2019

I take it Sarah Huckabee Sanders book will be sold in the fiction department. https://t.co/ZTRLrODJfM — NTTR (@NoToTheRight) July 1, 2019

Oh, goody. Working title: Malice in Blunderland.



Sarah Sanders to write book about time in Trump admin: report https://t.co/QOewDlGrtr — Linda Hansen (@Linda_Hansen47) July 1, 2019

#SarahSandersBookTitles

White Pride & Prejudice

Belittle Women

Fahrenheit 45

Tense & Insensibility

Lord of the Lies — Steg68 (@Steg68) July 1, 2019

I'll believe this when I hear her deny it. https://t.co/puF7ohXgQ8 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 1, 2019

#SarahSandersBookTitles TRUMPS RIDE OR LIE GIRL — Huggy Lowdown (@HuggyLowdownDC) July 1, 2019

"I Only Regret That I Had 999,000,000 Lies to Give to My Country".



"How to Lose Friends & Get People to Hate You"



"How to Stand Out in a Corrupt So-Called Admin".



"Bitter: Tales of Not Being Welcome Anywhere".



"My Brother Killed a Dog, I Kill Truth".#SarahSandersBookTitles — nj resister (@IbelieveinCYSR) July 1, 2019