Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary, will reportedly write a book about her time working for President Donald Trump.
The book “will be billed as an account of her life in politics and experience inside the Trump administration, which she sees as very positive,” Axios reported at the weekend.
Twitter users suggested possible titles —such as “It’s a Wonderful Lie,” “Liar, Liar, Pants On Fire” and “Malice in Blunderland.”
Sanders’ tenure was characterized, after all, by her propensity to lying on Trump’s behalf and her battles with the press.
She left the White House on Friday, when she was also ridiculed for tweeting about going with her “head held high.”
