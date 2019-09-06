Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her upcoming memoir on Thursday, and Twitter users were quick to again chime in with mocking title suggestions.
Sanders tweeted that the book, to be published by St. Martin’s Press around the time of the 2020 presidential election, will “tell my story about the fight for the future of our country.”
Sanders left the White House in July. Her tenure was characterized by defending President Donald Trump’s false statements and waging an ongoing war with members of the press who reported critically on the administration.
She’s since been signed as a contributor to the widely watched conservative cable network Fox News, on which she’ll appear Friday morning, per Trump:
“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders said in a press release.”
The book will “recount her years on the front line of the campaign and in the administration, including the most dramatic and challenging moments,” the release adds. “Sarah will address subjects including the media, family, faith, and performing an all-consuming and highly visible job while raising her young family.”
