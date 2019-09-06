Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her upcoming memoir on Thursday, and Twitter users were quick to again chime in with mocking title suggestions.

Sanders tweeted that the book, to be published by St. Martin’s Press around the time of the 2020 presidential election, will “tell my story about the fight for the future of our country.”

Excited to work with @StMartinsPress on my new book coming out in the fall and tell my story about the fight for the future of our country. https://t.co/uOT0bo11jo — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 6, 2019

Sanders left the White House in July. Her tenure was characterized by defending President Donald Trump’s false statements and waging an ongoing war with members of the press who reported critically on the administration.

She’s since been signed as a contributor to the widely watched conservative cable network Fox News, on which she’ll appear Friday morning, per Trump:

Looking forward to watching @SarahHuckabee Sanders tomorrow morning on @FoxandFriends, by far the #1 rated show on Morning Cable at 8:30am. Sarah will be an incredible addition to @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders said in a press release.”

The book will “recount her years on the front line of the campaign and in the administration, including the most dramatic and challenging moments,” the release adds. “Sarah will address subjects including the media, family, faith, and performing an all-consuming and highly visible job while raising her young family.”

A sample of the title suggestions are below:

“Lies, By the Lying Liar Who Told Them” — Jeremy Venook (@JVenook) September 5, 2019

Tell Me Lies Tell Me Sweet Little Lies Tell Me Lies Tell Me Tell Me Lies (apologies to Fleetwood Mac) — Ellyn (@egayle333) September 5, 2019

Followed by 147 blank pages. — Chris McKulka (@cmckulka) September 5, 2019

“Never Look A Grift Horse in the Mouth” — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) September 5, 2019

Crime and No Punishment — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 5, 2019

I Lie, Therefore I am. — Timothy Kenison 🌊 #FearInoculum (@TimothyKenison) September 5, 2019

‘Everything in this Book is True and Other Tales of Fiction’ — Derek (@DerekusMaximus1) September 5, 2019

Her Lies Were Watched by God



Triumph of the Shill



Lied with Prejudice



As I Lay Lying



Hannity Fair



Lord of the Lies



The Lack of Innocence



Charlotte’s Web of BS



Waiting for Cookie Dough — Uncle Jeff (@Undershafted) September 5, 2019

“Baseless” — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 5, 2019

“An Enlightening and Enjoyable Reading Experience.” — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 5, 2019

‘The Sky is Green and the Grass is Blue: Stories I’ve told to make a buck’ — Scott Landis (@ScottCLandis) September 5, 2019

“This Is Not a Book” — Chris Williams (@chriswilliams2) September 5, 2019

Oh so it's fictional book? — Trish Cantler (@TCantler) September 6, 2019