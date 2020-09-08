Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who confessed under oath to lying to journalists, received a scathing reminder of her own dishonesty after she attempted to defend President Donald Trump from what she called “malicious lies.”

Sanders released a video in which she dismissed a report in The Atlantic last week (which has since been corroborated by multiple other media outlets, including Fox News) that alleged Trump had during a 2018 visit to France described Americans killed in World War I as “suckers” and “losers.” Trump denies making the comments.

In the 44-second clip shared Sunday, Sanders claimed Trump — who has repeatedly denigrated U.S. war heroes and veterans ― “has the greatest respect for the men and women of our armed forces.”

“That story couldn’t be further from the truth,” Sanders said of The Atlantic report. “This is a president that loves our country and will do anything to fight to protect it.” In the caption for her video, below, Sanders described the claims about Trump as “disgusting.”

The malicious lies about @realDonaldTrump from anonymous sources in the Atlantic are disgusting.



This story is an insult to journalism.



I would know, because I was there-> pic.twitter.com/pt7rDfwr8x — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 6, 2020

Critics hit back by reminding Sanders of the lies she told on behalf of Trump, most notably when as White House deputy press secretary she claimed to journalists in May 2017 that “countless members of the FBI” did not support former FBI Director James Comey, who had been fired the previous day.

Sanders later confessed to investigators from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s office that the claim was “not founded on anything.”

Sarah Sanders admitted to the FBI that she lied to the public when she was White House deputy press secretary. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 7, 2020

Compulsive liar says people are lying. https://t.co/6qq3WHOpRZ — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 7, 2020

Calling a professional liar like Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a character witness is tantamount to pleading guilty. https://t.co/1ycPBmk1VS — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 7, 2020

ok, we've entered the comical stage of the suckers and liars story. Next we'll have @seanspicer do an interpretive dance denying the story. This much push back means it's true. And btw, @SarahHuckabee you are an insult to public servants. https://t.co/rjbbzN0thJ — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 7, 2020

If you want us to believe you now, why did you lie to is so often before? Sorry. Credibility doesn’t work that way. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 7, 2020

Umm you lied from the White House to the American people. I have no doubt you'd lie on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/TVJd3ivQiV — Brandon (@brandonwberg) September 7, 2020

Says the serial malicious liar who took money for lying to the American people... https://t.co/PXYKmqo7pg — Linda Keating (@Educate4ward) September 7, 2020

You're a liar, Sarah. No one believes a word you say. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 7, 2020

You lie. A lot. No one cares what you say. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 7, 2020

No one believes you pic.twitter.com/eu5X4nnKJ7 — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) September 7, 2020

Oh, well if the woman who admitted in an FBI interview that she lies to the press says it's not true, I guess that's that. https://t.co/aKGplsxphV — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) September 7, 2020

Girl, all you did was lie for Trump. Your credibility is negative 1000. Sit this one out. https://t.co/XSD7QjFAFl — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 7, 2020

You admitted to Mueller that you lied for Donald Trump, so you have no credibility. https://t.co/CoFEYqy8RA https://t.co/m19Amj4K5s — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 7, 2020

The good thing about having no credibility is that you also have none to lose. She can lie with impunity. Her "career" is built on being the daughter of a Governor and the sycophant to the worst President in history. https://t.co/PHkfyxF5OR — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) September 7, 2020

2nd biggest liar in history right after @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bNb0K5lcMW — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 7, 2020

Sarah, the only thing you will be known for is lying. You have disgraced your reputation and will forever be considered an embarrassment. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 7, 2020

