Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who confessed under oath to lying to journalists, received a scathing reminder of her own dishonesty after she attempted to defend President Donald Trump from what she called “malicious lies.”
Sanders released a video in which she dismissed a report in The Atlantic last week (which has since been corroborated by multiple other media outlets, including Fox News) that alleged Trump had during a 2018 visit to France described Americans killed in World War I as “suckers” and “losers.” Trump denies making the comments.
In the 44-second clip shared Sunday, Sanders claimed Trump — who has repeatedly denigrated U.S. war heroes and veterans ― “has the greatest respect for the men and women of our armed forces.”
“That story couldn’t be further from the truth,” Sanders said of The Atlantic report. “This is a president that loves our country and will do anything to fight to protect it.” In the caption for her video, below, Sanders described the claims about Trump as “disgusting.”
Critics hit back by reminding Sanders of the lies she told on behalf of Trump, most notably when as White House deputy press secretary she claimed to journalists in May 2017 that “countless members of the FBI” did not support former FBI Director James Comey, who had been fired the previous day.
Sanders later confessed to investigators from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s office that the claim was “not founded on anything.”