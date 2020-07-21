CORONAVIRUS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Latest Claim About Trump Has People Scratching Their Heads

"She's obviously never met the man...," actor Morgan Fairchild fired back at the former White House press secretary.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed on Monday night that President Donald Trump is, at his core, a compassionate man who truly cares about the American people.

Twitter users weren’t buying the former White House press secretary’s assessment of the president, which she suggested had contributed to his 2016 election victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Sanders, who left the White House in June 2019, told Fox NewsSean Hannity during a discussion about Trump’s widely criticized push to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Under President Trump, I think every parent can go to sleep at night knowing that the president of the United States is doing literally everything he can to keep them safe. That is his number one duty, number one obligation, he should be reminding people of that. But do it in a way that is compassionate, talk about how he cares about the people and remind them of that being the core of who he is and one of the things he ran on in 2016 and helped him get elected.

Check out the clip here:

Tweeters highlighted the Trump administration’s failed response to the pandemic that has now claimed the lives of more than 140,000 people nationwide.

They also noted how Trump has shown little empathy for victims of COVID-19, instead choosing to focus on boosting the economy ahead of the 2020 election:

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Politics Sarah Huckabee Sanders COVID-19