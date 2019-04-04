Sarah Huckabee Sanders On Democrats: 'They're A Sad Excuse For A Political Party'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders lambasted Democrats during a Thursday appearance on Fox News, saying they are a “sad excuse for a political party” that is getting “beat” by President Donald Trump “day in and day out.”

The White House press secretary was talking to “Fox & Friends” about a report in The New York Times. Host Brian Kilmeade referenced the report which indicated that investigators for Robert Mueller “told associates that Attorney General William P. Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry” which were actually “more troubling for President Trump than Mr. Barr indicated.”

Kilmeade asked Sanders for her and the president’s response.

“I think it’s the same one we’ve had all along. Democrats continue to show day in and day out that they’re nothing but sore losers,” Sanders said.

Sanders added: “At some point, they have to realize that they have been beat by President Trump in the 2016 election. They’re getting beat by him day in and day out on issues that actually matter, and I think they’re a sad excuse for a political party right now and at some point, they have to decide that they want to actually govern and they actually want to change things and make America better and join the president in those efforts.”

Sarah Sanders' response to Mueller's team saying Barr's letter is misleading is to .... [squints at notes] .... savage Democrats.



"Democrats continue to show day in and day out that they're nothing but sore losers," she says. "I think they're a sad excuse for a political party." pic.twitter.com/qms4MLBky7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2019

Huckabee Sanders has repeatedly deflected questions on the Mueller investigation with comments admonishing the Democrats. Earlier this week. She told C-Span on the driveway of the White House on Tuesday that Democrats were, again, “sore losers” who will “never be satisfied.”

.@PressSec on Democrats: "They're sore losers. They lost in 2016. They lost because they tried to convince all of America of something that we all knew was untrue, that the president had concluded with Russia. It was a total lie then. It's a total lie now." pic.twitter.com/oV3U4abVyd — CSPAN (@cspan) April 2, 2019