Critics spotted a major flaw with Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ new campaign ad for governor of Arkansas.

Namely, the state’s name did not appear in the 29-second spot released by the former Trump White House press secretary on Wednesday.

Instead, the video contained what detractors described as just “candidate buzzwords” aimed at stirring the MAGA base.

WATCH my new TV ad “No!” and see why I may have to put parental controls on CNN 😂 pic.twitter.com/zSVYf5IEw3 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 9, 2022

In the ad, Sanders claims saying “no” to her children as a mother was “the perfect training” for her role in the Trump administration ― which was characterized by her frequent lying on behalf of former President Donald Trump, even confessing under oath to lying to journalists.

“As governor, I will say no to (President Joe) Biden and the radical left’s agenda but yes to good schools, lower taxes and higher-paying jobs,” she states in the video. “This is about our freedom and their future.”

It ends with a dig at CNN, the network repeatedly dubbed “fake news” by her former boss Trump.

Let’s recap:



- Good schools

- Lower taxes

- Higher paying jobs

- Taking on Biden?

- Hating CNN?



Again, these ads are just fluff without substance and full of partisan talking points. She isn’t even trying, she’s just raising $. The word “Arkansas” doesn’t even appear in the ad. https://t.co/2D2RVDb341 — Ron Miller 🇺🇸 (@stormwaterguy) March 9, 2022

Lol what state is she running for Governor in? All I see are talking points that politicians make but nothing about improving the state she wants to be in charge of https://t.co/AyzHsqjDa3 — Braxton Noble (@OpieNoble18) March 10, 2022

I’m sorry but this is a rude and trashy ad. @SarahHuckabee it’s gonna be a “No,” from me. We see how you aren’t going to bring anyone together, and only care about making more divisions. https://t.co/fSGXJpG8o0 — Veronica M (@McclaneVeronica) March 10, 2022

BIDEN! RADICAL LEFT! FAKE NEWS! Candidate Buzz Word is at it again. I want a Governor with a true understanding of Arkansas’ people and their real needs. Support and vote for @JonesForAR. https://t.co/WsCHNY60cs — John David Pittman (@jd_pittman) March 9, 2022