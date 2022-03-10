Critics spotted a major flaw with Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ new campaign ad for governor of Arkansas.
Namely, the state’s name did not appear in the 29-second spot released by the former Trump White House press secretary on Wednesday.
Instead, the video contained what detractors described as just “candidate buzzwords” aimed at stirring the MAGA base.
In the ad, Sanders claims saying “no” to her children as a mother was “the perfect training” for her role in the Trump administration ― which was characterized by her frequent lying on behalf of former President Donald Trump, even confessing under oath to lying to journalists.
“As governor, I will say no to (President Joe) Biden and the radical left’s agenda but yes to good schools, lower taxes and higher-paying jobs,” she states in the video. “This is about our freedom and their future.”
It ends with a dig at CNN, the network repeatedly dubbed “fake news” by her former boss Trump.