Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Goodbye 'Head Held High' Tweet Blows Up In Her Face

Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced backlash on Friday for the way in which she bid farewell to her role as White House press secretary.
Sanders tweeted she would “walk out the gates of the White House” with “my head held high.” It prompted many people to point out her well-documented history of lying on behalf of President Donald Trump’s administration and failure to hold an official press briefing in the last 100+ days of her job.
“Do not hold your head high, but hang it in shame,” responded broadcaster Soledad O’Brien.
Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump who was last year warned for violating the Hatch Act that bans government employees from political campaigning, replaces Sanders in the role. She will also serve as White House communications director.