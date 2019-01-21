Twitter Users Drag Sarah Huckabee Sanders For Tone-Deaf MLK Day Tweet

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ attempt to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth with a Twitter tribute didn’t work out as she planned.

On Monday, the White House press secretary posted this tweet honoring King as “a great American who gave his life to right the wrong of racial inequality.”

Today we honor a great American who gave his life to right the wrong of racial inequality. Our country is better thanks to his inspiration and sacrifice #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/wWYdNWtGuy — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 21, 2019

Sanders may have sincerely attempted to honor King, but many Twitter users had a problem with her tweet and for a variety of reasons, especially her choice of words.

“Gave up his life”? Oh girl he was brutally murdered fighting racism and injustice. Like MURDERED! — Dewayne “Not Dwayne” Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) January 21, 2019

He was assassinated after being targeted by this country's government. Also I bet your dad hated MLK and opposed him and his efforts — Yea thats me (@LocLuvHer) January 21, 2019

"Gave?" You sure that's the proper word choice here? Diction matters, and this is revisionist, at best. — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) January 21, 2019

He was killed. He was killed by the same type of people who continue to support Trump and attend his rallies with confederate flags and racist slogans. MLK Jr. didn’t give his life, his life was stolen. Shame on you for trying to spin that fact. — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) January 21, 2019

He didn’t give his life. It was taken from him. By someone whose philosophy looked a lot like that of your current boss. — Unpresidented (@dialogician) January 21, 2019

One person patiently tried to explain to Sanders why her tweet was woefully inaccurate.

Murdered is not the same as giving your life.



I didn't donate my tv to the burglar, the SOB stole it.

See the difference?



If only there were some easily accessible source of history available for you in DC. — Scruffy Nerf Herder (@CTCullensArt) January 21, 2019

One guy pointed out that if King were alive today, he probably wouldn’t be honored by the current administration.

He was assassinated by a racist and if he were alive today you would have "both sided" him but sure. https://t.co/VYBD31u9ao — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 21, 2019

Some people couldn’t figure out why Sanders was praising King when the Trump administration seemed focused on doing everything to destroy the civil rights leader’s legacy.

You dishonor #MLK daily with your lies, misdirections and distractions, defending policies that are diametrically opposed to #MLK's mission and vision. #HaveaSeat! — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) January 21, 2019

so why are you trying to undo everything he did? #alternativefacts — stacey shinske (@skunklet1771) January 21, 2019

One person suggested the White House press secretary stay in her lane.

I strongly suggest you sit this one out.

You represent the exact opposite of everything this great man, MLK stood and fought for. — Andrew Denyer (@DenyerAndrew) January 21, 2019

Another person noticed Sanders might need a little help revising the tweet.

One woman figured out there was a method to Sanders’ message.

@PressSec has worked hard to push Trump’s message of racism and division but today she’d like to say something nice about MLK so she doesn’t look too racist. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 21, 2019