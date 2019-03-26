White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced backlash after she shared a spoof March Madness-style bracket that took aim at critics of President Donald Trump.

Sanders shared the New York Post’s “Mueller Madness” graphic to Twitter on Monday. It featured high-profile cable, print, network and Twitter personalities who have criticized the president.

Mueller Madness! Which of the angry and hysterical @realDonaldTrump haters got it most embarrassingly wrong? #YouDecide pic.twitter.com/IkzUesDdub — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 26, 2019

Sanders asked “which of the angry and hysterical” Trump haters “got it most embarrassingly wrong” about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Attorney General William Barr released the principal conclusions of Mueller’s investigation on Sunday. The summary found the evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense” and determined no collusion with Russia.

Twitter users angrily questioned Sanders’ sharing of the image ― with Pete Souza, the former White House photographer during President Barack Obama’s time in office, calling it “sick and disturbing.”

This does not seem like a very good use of my tax dollars, sarah — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 26, 2019

Just when you thought you couldn't be more unprofessional... — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 26, 2019

This tweet will come back to haunt her in about 6-8 months. — Ryan Medina (@RyanMedinaX) March 26, 2019

Is this the White House distributing an enemies list? https://t.co/TirFvdRCsQ — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) March 26, 2019

This is how our government unites a divided country... How deplorable can they be??? How low can you go... No one got it wrong... https://t.co/L6cZxhVBb2 — Sean M. Byrd (@byrdyman) March 26, 2019

How is this an acceptable thing for the White House press secretary to tweet out about members of the press and ordinary American citizens? https://t.co/wVDL923kMf — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) March 26, 2019

My tax dollars are paying your salary to tweet this bullshit — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 26, 2019

Reminder: You are the White House Press Secretary. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 26, 2019

I know you're bored in those long stretches between press briefings but can't you take up scrapbooking or something? — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 26, 2019

Sarah must have a lot of free time only giving press briefings every 40 days. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 26, 2019

Be careful, please.



Sarah Sanders has “punishable by death” on her mind today.https://t.co/KEXdCiwqYO — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) March 26, 2019

This is a sick and disturbing tweet by the WH press secretary https://t.co/Tu5XVDLoYi — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) March 26, 2019

What's this? The White House issuing an official statement calling me "angry and hysterical"? Folks—is it wrong to get a frisson of pleasure from someone making a bad strategic decision? Related question—is it wrong to dine out for decades on the ire of someone you don't respect? https://t.co/nGbYiR1J6O — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 26, 2019