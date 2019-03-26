White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced backlash after she shared a spoof March Madness-style bracket that took aim at critics of President Donald Trump.
Sanders shared the New York Post’s “Mueller Madness” graphic to Twitter on Monday. It featured high-profile cable, print, network and Twitter personalities who have criticized the president.
Sanders asked “which of the angry and hysterical” Trump haters “got it most embarrassingly wrong” about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.
Attorney General William Barr released the principal conclusions of Mueller’s investigation on Sunday. The summary found the evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense” and determined no collusion with Russia.
Twitter users angrily questioned Sanders’ sharing of the image ― with Pete Souza, the former White House photographer during President Barack Obama’s time in office, calling it “sick and disturbing.”