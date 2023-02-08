What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' 'Normal Or Crazy' Challenge Backfires Spectacularly

There's one line her critics agreed with -- but probably not in the way she was hoping.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and it was loaded with the expected right-wing culture-war grievances.

Sanders’ speech included attacks on LGBTQ rights, critical race theory, the “woke mob” and more.

But it also contained one line that probably didn’t get the reaction she was hoping for.

“The choice is no longer between right or left,” declared Sanders, former press secretary to Donald Trump. “The choice is between normal and crazy.”

Many agreed ― just not in the way she was likely expecting as they pointed to her party’s own extremists, and in particular the wild behavior of conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) just minutes earlier during Biden’s speech:

