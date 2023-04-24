Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Attempt To Own Bud Light Goes Exactly How You'd Expect

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) hawked a new line of beverage coolers to celebrate the “real woman of politics” and critics were convinced the promotional video was a parody.
“Real women don’t have to fake it,” the former Trump White House press secretary captioned the 66-second clip released online Sunday. It was an apparent response to Bud Light’s partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney that generated so much outrage among conservatives.
“Today we salute all the real woman leaders of this great country. Real women, doing real things,” said the narrator. “Some big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore. That’s why we’re introducing the ‘Real Women of Politics’ koozie.”
“Now you can salute the real women of politics at every backyard barbecue and tailgate. And if it covers up the label of a big woke company, well, that works too,” the narrator concluded, apparently missing the point that would mean the beer had already been bought anyway.
The coolers cost $15 for a pack of two and feature images of Sanders and fellow GOP governors Kay Ivey (Alabama), Kim Reynolds (Iowa) and Kristi Noem (South Dakota).
Critics struggled to believe the video wasn’t a new “Saturday Night Live” skit.