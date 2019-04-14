POLITICS

'Smart Enough' Twitter Critics Smack Down Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Insult Over Trump's Taxes

"Oh? Were they prepared in Russian?" wonders one wag.

After White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders disdainfully declared on Fox News Sunday that “this” Congress isn’t “smart enough” to understand Donald Trump’s tax returns, Rep. Sean Casten (D-Il.) had two words: “Try me.”

The challenge was just one of a cascade of snarky responses to Sanders’ demeaning dismissal of House Democrats’ demand for six years of Trump’s returns that the Treasury Department has so far ignored.

Casten’s comment was clear: Give us the tax returns.

Other responses pointed out that members of Congress have managed to wrap their brains around some challenging issues, including writing the tax code — and that many have far greater experience and more advanced college degrees than Trump.

HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
