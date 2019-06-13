Twitter Users Celebrate Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Exit With Lots Of Snark

Donald Trump may not be happy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving her post at the end of the month, but a lot of Twitter users are very gleeful indeed.

The president announced Sanders’ departure in two tweets, in one of which he suggested she might want to consider running for governor in her home state of Arkansas.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

After that, news spread fast and the reaction was swift.

BREAKING: Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving the White House. Reportedly she wants to spend more time lying to her family. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 13, 2019

Thank you for leaving, so AWESOME!!! she will be gone whoo hoo!! — debbie Stuart #glovesoff (@DebiStewart11) June 13, 2019

Some people had questions for the president.

Did you let Sarah Huckabee know she is leaving? — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) June 13, 2019

Others just wanted to reminisce on their fondest memories of Sanders’ time in the White House.

Remember that time…



You openly admitted on record that you make sh*t up and deceive the public!



"Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything.”#ByeSarahpic.twitter.com/fRbF9NidGz — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the 437th person to leave the Trump administration since the beginning.https://t.co/9iDGamXRvC — Adrienne Cobb (@ImagineWorldas1) June 13, 2019

Some people admitted that Sanders had big shoes to fill.

Which reality television contestant will be able to replicate that melodious whine? pic.twitter.com/tKdqK22coo — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 13, 2019

One guy believed he had the perfect candidate in mind.

BRING BACK THE MOOCH!!! pic.twitter.com/KUvfMhRDHN — Dave Siegel (@StandUpDave) June 13, 2019

Sanders’ departure did help one man rediscover his faith in a higher power.

OMG thoughts and prayers DO work 😳. — Jerry Alexander (@jerryaclarke) June 13, 2019