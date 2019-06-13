POLITICS

Twitter Users Celebrate Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Exit With Lots Of Snark

One joker said the outgoing White House press secretary's resignation is proof that "thoughts and prayers DO work."

Donald Trump may not be happy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving her post at the end of the month, but a lot of Twitter users are very gleeful indeed.

The president announced Sanders’ departure in two tweets, in one of which he suggested she might want to consider running for governor in her home state of Arkansas.

After that, news spread fast and the reaction was swift.

Some people had questions for the president.

Others just wanted to reminisce on their fondest memories of Sanders’ time in the White House.

Some people admitted that Sanders had big shoes to fill.

One guy believed he had the perfect candidate in mind.

Sanders’ departure did help one man rediscover his faith in a higher power.

