Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Running For Governor. Here Are Her Most Egregious Lies.

NBC's Mehdi Hasan reacted to the former White House press secretary's run with a reminder of her "brazen" lies on behalf of Donald Trump.

NBC’s Mehdi Hasan responded to the news that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for Arkansas governor with a run-down of her five worst lies as White House press secretary.

Sanders’ two-year tenure in the White House was defined by her “brazen” and “relentless” lying on behalf of former President Donald Trump, Hasan said on Monday’s episode of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Hasan listed what he believed were Sanders’ most egregious falsehoods — from fear-mongering about border security to her “ridiculous denialism” of Trump’s promotion of violence.

“An expert in the art of dissembling from the White House podium who now wants to also do it from the governor’s mansion in Little Rock,” he then warned.

