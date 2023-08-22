'Love Island USA' Host Sarah Hyland Called Out For Being 'Disrespectful' In Dumping Episode

Gregg Deguire / WireImage
"Love Island USA" got quite heated recently — but this time, for the host, Sarah Hyland.
In the dating reality series, couples pair off, trying to find their best match. As the series goes on, viewers sometimes get the chance to vote off fellow Islanders. This time around, they voted for their least favorite boy.
The Islanders gathered around the fire pit as Hyland announced the dumping of Keenan Anunay, who, at the time, was paired with Vickala Gray aka Kay Kay.
Advertisement
Kay Kay then announced she would also be leaving to the shock of the Islanders. “I would like to voluntarily also leave," she said. "I feel like I found what I came here for, and I’d like to leave with Keenan.”
Tensions high and emotions rattled, Hyland asked Kay Kay, “Before you go anywhere, I just…I want to make sure that you’re absolutely happy with your decision.”
"No regrets," Kay Kay answered.
Advertisement
Then, Islander Mike Stark jumped into the conversation. “Why are you saying it like that?” he asked Hyland.
“Me?” Hyland replied, shocked. “Yeah, it sounded mad disrespectful,” Stark answered.
“I’m being disrespectful?” Hyland asked again. “Yeah,” Stark said, doubling down.
Advertisement
Hyland, flabbergasted, replied, “OK, then.”
Islander Leonardo Dionicio, who stood next to Stark, leaned over and whispered in Hyland's ear. “Sarah, I apologize for his reaction. I think it’s just the heat of the moment,” he said.
“Thank you,” Hyland answered. “Boys will be boys, right?” she replied, coolly.
Advertisement
Yikes. Dumpings are always emotional, but rarely does the host get into the mix like this. Casualties all around. A red wedding indeed.