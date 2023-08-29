Sarah Jessica Parker Adopted Her 'And Just Like That' Cat In Real Life

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed on Tuesday that her cutest “And Just Like That” co-star is also a member of her real-life family ― and has been for a while.

The Season 2 finale of the “Sex and the City” sequel showed Carrie as the proud new caretaker of an adorable kitten, Shoe.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Lotus on the set of "And Just Like That" in March in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“His off-camera name is Lotus,” Parker wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, alongside several images of the photogenic tabby.

Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, adopted Lotus from the Connecticut Humane Society in April, she wrote. He joined the couple’s other two cats, Rémy and Smila.

