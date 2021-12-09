Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Homage To Iconic 'Sex And The City' Look At Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the premiere of HBO's "And Just Like That." via Associated Press

For many, Carrie Bradshaw is a fashion north star, so it only makes sense that the woman who brought her to life would take any chance to honor the sartorial trailblazer.

At the premiere of the “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That” on Wednesday night, Sarah Jessica Parker channeled the character’s singular sense of style by paying homage to perhaps her most recognizable garment: the iconic tutu.

Advertisement

Parker arrived at the event wearing a custom-made gray evening gown adorned with beads and a matching sheer cape from one of her alter-ego’s favorite designers, Oscar de la Renta, according to Vogue.

Peeking through the ensemble’s first layer was a blush pink tulle skirt primed for twirling: a direct reference to the HBO series’ opening credit sequence that shows Bradshaw walking around New York City only to get splashed by a passing bus with her face plastered on the side.

Parker did, however, break with her character’s Manolo Blahnik love affair, choosing instead to wear rosy-pink stiletto pumps from her own SJP Collection.

Parker poses with husband Matthew Broderick (left) and son James Wilkie Broderick (right) at the premiere of HBO's "And Just Like That." via Associated Press

Parker arrived at the premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City with her family in tow. She posed on the red carpet with her husband of nearly 25 years, Matthew Broderick, and their 19-year-old son, James, both of whom kept it traditional with classic dark suits.

Advertisement

The event also brought out a slew of faces familiar to “Sex and the City” fans, including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Chris Noth, as well as stars of the new series — which is now streaming on HBO Max — like Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramírez.

The other members of the series’ core quartet also brought their fashion A-game. (Kim Cattrall is not involved with the series after clashing with Parker in recent years.)

Davis stunned in an elegant navy dress with a ruffled neckline that cascaded down the front. Nixon, meanwhile, donned a bold monochromatic neon orange gown from Christopher John Rogers featuring full-length sleeves and an oversized collar.

Kristin Davis at the premiere of HBO's "And Just Like That." via Associated Press

Cynthia Nixon in Christopher John Rogers. via Associated Press

Chris Noth and Parker at the premiere. via Associated Press

The 10-episode series follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

In an interview with Vogue magazine for its December issue, Parker and her co-stars spoke about why it was time for the characters to return.

“In the spring of 2020, I was talking with [writer-director Michael Patrick King] about doing a podcast about the behind-the-scenes making of ‘Sex and the City,’” Parker said. “And we spoke about what we were missing in the pandemic: joy, community, the experience of being together. The world of Carrie and her friends has always been about coming home, and I felt like we needed that right now.” She pushed back against what she called “misogynistic chatter” about the cast growing older since the original series ended.