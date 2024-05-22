EntertainmentSex and the CitySarah Jessica ParkerAnd Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker's Hat Is Going Viral — And Drawing Some Hilarious Comparisons

The internet didn’t pull its punches after the actor was spotted in a bizarre hat during filming for “And Just Like That.”
Jazmin Tolliver
And just like that, the internet has a mouthful to say about “Sex and the City” alum Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest bold hat choice.

Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw in the beloved comedy-drama series, sparked mixed reactions from social media users after she sported a massive hat Monday during filming for the revival show “And Just Like That.”

The actor was spotted in New York with the floppy head covering, a “cloud hat” from designer Maryam Keyhani that undoubtedly gave off Strawberry Shortcake vibes. The Primetime Emmy winner, who wore a different oversize hat at the city’s Met Gala earlier this month, tied her look together with a multicolored maxi dress and white Dr. Scholl’s sandals.

On Instagram, Parker shared a look at the towering topper and its orange gingham print.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on location for "And Just Like That" on Monday, May 20, 2024, in New York City.
Many of Parker’s nearly 10 million followers took to the comments section to compare the hat to a variety of everyday items and more.

“Love the Scholl’s, but the hat looks like a balled up picnic blanket!” one person wrote.

Another joked, “Wearing a diaper bag as a hat, clever!”

“Dress yes. Hat, eh. Looks a little muffin man on steroids,” someone else added.

Other fans stepped in to defend her fashion choice.

“The hat 😍😍😍,” one person wrote.

Another said, “So chic.”

“Outlandish and I’m LIVING for it!” someone else added.

Season 3 of “And Just Like That” is slated to hit Max in 2025. In the meantime, you can catch the first and second seasons of the revival series on the streaming service.

