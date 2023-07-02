Sarah Jessica Parker Was Upset Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That' Cameo Was Leaked

From left: Actors Cynthia Davis, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the U.K. premiere of "Sex And The City 2" at Odeon Leicester Square in London in 2010. Jon Furniss via Getty Images

“It’s a big bummer because it would’ve been like fireworks in the middle,” Parker told Cohen during an episode of his Sirius XM show “Radio Andy.” “And also because we want to make sure that expectations are real. It’s a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship.”

Parker told Howard Stern during his radio show that Cattrall’s cameo is a “chef’s kiss” and “happy.”

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City,” said on the “Today” show that the CEO of HBO called her and asked her to come back. She said shooting the cameo took only about four hours and it was a “wonderful afternoon.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” Cattrall said. “She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her.”

The cameo comes after Parker and Cattrall went back and forth publicly about Cattrall not participating in Season 1 of “And Just Like That,” the spinoff of “Sex and the City.”

Parker said on a 2022 episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast that Cattrall was not asked to appear on Season 1 because “she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us.”

Cattrall told Variety in May 2022 that she walked away from the “Sex and the City” franchise because “enough is enough.”

“I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me,” she said. “The way forward seemed clear.”

“I certainly heard about it,” she said of “And Just Like That.” “And I’ve come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed.”