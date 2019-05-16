Sarah Jessica Parker Savages National Enquirer Over Alleged 'Screaming Match'

Sarah Jessica Parker is calling out the National Enquirer, and she wants you to read all about it.

The “Sex and the City” star posted a scorching note to the tabloid on Instagram early Thursday over a planned article reporting an alleged fight with husband Matthew Broderick.

An email from the Enquirer asked her to comment on the supposed row in London. The publication said the confrontation was caught on camera, with witnesses claiming they “erupted at each other” in a London restaurant and took their “screaming match” into the street “just days before their 22nd wedding anniversary.”

Parker commented all right.

“Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same, untrue, disgraceful nonsense,” Parker wrote in the entry, accompanied by the Enquirer’s email. “As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful four days with my husband in London.”

“There was no ‘screaming match’ as alleged in a restaurant or on the street,” Parker added.

The actress said it was a “typical letter of inquiry” from the tabloid, so she decided to share.

“Hey, National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years?” she wrote. “Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing three decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home,” she concluded. “There’s your ‘scoop’ From a ‘reliable source.’ #tabloidharassment”

Gwyneth Paltrow applauded the post.

Parker, 54, and Broderick, 57, were married in 1997 and have a 16-year-old son and 9-year-old twin girls.

A rep for The Enquirer did not immediately answer a request for comment.

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were married in 1997. They did not have a dramatic blowup in London, she said in response to a National Enquirer inquiry.