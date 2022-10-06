Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Off Terrifying New Purse On The Set Of 'And Just Like That'

After bewitching the children of Salem in “Hocus Pocus 2,” Sarah Jessica Parker is back in fashionista form.

On Wednesday, Parker was spotted in New York, where she’s begun filming the second season of “And Just Like That,” HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series. Paparazzi photos captured the actor and co-star Kristin Davis on the street in Manhattan.

Advertisement

Naturally, the two actors sported chic, fresh-from-the-runway looks. But it was Parker’s somewhat outlandish accessory that got most fans buzzing: a purse that, at first glance, appears to be an actual pigeon.

Sarah Jessica Parker (left) and Kristin Davis on the set of "And Just Like That." Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

It didn’t take long, however, for fashion outlets to verify that no real birds were harmed on the “And Just Like That” set, as Parker was holding JW Anderson’s Pigeon Clutch bag, a 3D printed style that was featured in the designer’s fall 2022 runway show and retails for $890.

While many New Yorkers consider pigeons to be a bit of a public nuisance, the bag is a fitting choice for Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, who has long demonstrated an affinity for avian accessories.

Advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker’s outlandish, bird-shaped purse got many fans buzzing. James Devaney via Getty Images

In the second season of “Sex and the City,” Mr. Big (Chris Noth) gifted Carrie a glittery Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of a swan.

Years later, Carrie wore a peacock-blue headpiece when she and Mr. Big first attempted to tie the knot in an ill-fated New York Public Library ceremony, as in the first “Sex and the City” film.

Designer JW Anderson created Parker's 3D printed clutch, which costs $890. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Not much is known about Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” which polarized critics and audiences after its debut last year. Last month, Parker confirmed that actor John Corbett would, in fact, be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw this time around.

Advertisement

In June, showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety that Samantha’s appearances via text ― a divisive approach to keeping the character present in the new series, after Kim Cattrall controversially declined to reprise the role ― will continue in the next spate of episodes.

A release date for Season Two of “And Just Like That” has not yet been announced.