Sarah Jessica Parker Kicks Off 'Sex And The City' Revival Filming With Epic Throwback

Days after a slew of casting confirmations, production on the highly anticipated, Samantha-less revival of “Sex and the City” has commenced.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a series of images this week to her social media platforms that were taken from the “And Just Like That...” set. The photos were notably light on details, but nonetheless generated plenty of excitement among “SATC” devotees.

On Thursday, Parker took fans back to where it all began: the front door of the New York brownstone where her character, Carrie Bradshaw, lived on all six seasons of “Sex and the City” and its two feature films.

“I’m thrilled and terrified,” she wrote, along with a nod to writer and director Michael Patrick King.

The actor continued the nostalgia-fest Friday morning with a series of images showing scripts ahead of the series’ first table read.

Included were nameplates of many of the beloved HBO franchise’s stars, including Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Chris Noth.

Just days ago, it was announced actors Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler would reprise their roles in the revival, said to be airing on HBO Max this fall.

And though a number of media outlets suggested Noth wouldn’t be returning as Carrie’s main squeeze Mr. Big, the actor’s participation was confirmed last month.

Noticeably absent from Parker’s images was any mention of Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones. In 2017, Cattrall declined to participate in a third “Sex and the City” film amid a flurry of reports about a behind-the-scenes feud with Parker.

Speaking to Piers Morgan after announcing her departure, Cattrall suggested her role be recast with an actor of color. Though Samantha won’t be a part of “And Just Like That...,” the show’s creators appear to have taken Cattrall’s advice somewhat by adding Sara Ramírez as a series regular.

The actor, whose credits include “Grey’s Anatomy,” will play Che Diaz, a queer, nonbinary comedian and podcast host.