Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Off Her Twin Daughters In Rare Family Appearance

Actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick didn’t make a production of it, but it’s great to see their twin daughters just the same.

Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick, 13, made a somewhat rare public appearance with their famous parents at the premiere of Parker’s new film “Hocus Pocus 2” in New York Tuesday.

They appear to have inherited their mom’s flair for fashion, wearing heels from her SJP Collection for the event, E! noted.

Matthew Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick at the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2." Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Here’s one with just Mom.

Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick at the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2." Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

The last time the girls made a major public appearance with their parents was for Parker and Broderick’s premiere of “Plaza Suite” on Broadway back in March. That time they showed up with their 19-year-old brother James Wilkie Broderick.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick at the opening night of the Neil Simon play "Plaza Suite." Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

The “Sex and the City” star mostly keeps her family off her Instagram account, but remarked on her children and the passage of time last fall. In a personal, almost-poetic post, Parker shared backshots of her kids departing and wrote:

“In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade. The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them.

The love. The love. The love.”

Parker applied the same bittersweet perspective in 2019, with a shot of her son walking away from the camera as school began.

