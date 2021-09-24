Sarah Jessica Parker On Willie Garson’s Death: ‘Sometimes Silence Is A Statement’

“It’s been unbearable,” Parker wrote in an emotional Instagram post that included 10 photos of the two together, including stills from “SATC,” in which Garson played Stanford Blatch for all six seasons and both feature films.

Parker had not yet shared her grief publicly, which became obvious this week after the rest of the “SATC” cast did so.

“Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship,” she explained on Friday.

Parker went on to share a glimpse into her relationship with Garson: “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Willie Garson (center) and Sarah Jessica Parker (right) in 2008 with Jennifer Hudson (left), who appeared alongside the pair in the "Sex and the City" movie.

Parker was also candid about the gravity of the loss.

“I will miss everything about you,” she wrote. “And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.”

Parker concluded her post by offering condolences to Garson’s son and sharing Garson’s last words to her, which were: “Great bangles all around.”

Marcel Thomas via Getty Images Parker and Garson filming a scene for the "Sex and The City" movie in 2007.

Earlier this week, Parker hinted that Garson’s passing was taking a toll on her emotionally. On Wednesday, she left a short note in the comments of “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth’s Instagram tribute to Garson.

“Thank you dearest Chris,” Parker wrote. “I’m not ready yet.”