Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala Outfit Honors A Piece Of Black History

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met Gala attire is a vibe.
The “Sex and the City” icon honored the theme of the 2022 Met Gala with a stunning look that paid homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who made history as the first Black female fashion designer in the White House.
Parker’s look nodded to a 1860’s ensemble by Keckley, a former-slave-turned-dressmaker, who used to sew dresses for former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln and other Washington’s socialites.
Honoring the event’s theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Parker made quite an impression when she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing the gown designed by Christopher John Rogers. She paired the dress with heels from her eponymous shoe line.
In true Sarah Jessica Parker fashion, her Met Gala look wasn’t complete without a headdress. The fashionista’s black-and-white feathered hat came with a custom veil embellished with black stones.
Parker recently revealed to Vogue that standing by the night’s theme was of the utmost importance to her when it comes to picking an outfit:
“All I ever think about is the theme and influence,” she said. “Whenever I go to the Met [Gala], I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend seven to 10 months working on [their ensemble]. I’m like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?’”
Despite her knack for nailing the theme, Parker admitted struggling with some of the themes in the past.
“The assignment is the theme and sometimes the theme eludes you,” Parker said. “...We’ve had some very abstract themes where you’re like, ‘Well, how do you interpret that?’ It’s like singing a song ― either you’re an interpreter or you’re not.”