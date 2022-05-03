Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala Outfit Honors A Piece Of Black History

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met Gala attire is a vibe.

The “Sex and the City” icon honored the theme of the 2022 Met Gala with a stunning look that paid homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who made history as the first Black female fashion designer in the White House.

Parker’s look nodded to a 1860’s ensemble by Keckley, a former-slave-turned-dressmaker, who used to sew dresses for former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln and other Washington’s socialites.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

Honoring the event’s theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Parker made quite an impression when she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing the gown designed by Christopher John Rogers. She paired the dress with heels from her eponymous shoe line.

In true Sarah Jessica Parker fashion, her Met Gala look wasn’t complete without a headdress. The fashionista’s black-and-white feathered hat came with a custom veil embellished with black stones.

Parker recently revealed to Vogue that standing by the night’s theme was of the utmost importance to her when it comes to picking an outfit:

sarah jessica parker talking about why the theme of the met gala is so important to her pic.twitter.com/sxKKCjAffY — old MTV (@notgwendalupe) May 2, 2022

“All I ever think about is the theme and influence,” she said. “Whenever I go to the Met [Gala], I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend seven to 10 months working on [their ensemble]. I’m like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?’”

Despite her knack for nailing the theme, Parker admitted struggling with some of the themes in the past.