To say that Sarah J. Maas’ fandom is an impressively devoted one is an understatement, with her readers gobbling up all the books that the fantasy writer has been publishing since she was a teen. Author of both the popular “A Court of Thorns and Roses” (“ACOTAR”) and “Crescent City” series, Maas has helped contribute to the publishing spike within the fantasy and romance genre. Together, her series have sold 38 million copies, according to her publisher.

Maas’ third book in the Crescent City series, the highly anticipated “House of Flame and Shadow,” comes out today. To mark the occasion, book stores across the country have hosted midnight release parties and virtual countdowns could be found all over BookTok. The frenzy surrounding the release has been so intense that several copies leaked early — a mistake that was quickly caught, but not fast enough to prevent screenshots from flooding accounts on social media.

An urban fantasy romance set in a modernized metropolis where magical and mythical beings exist in a rigid class system ruled by a terrifying organization called the Asteri, “Crescent City” focuses on Bryce Quinlan, a half-fae party girl whose life is upended after a demon murders her best friend. Bryce becomes a suspect in the murder investigation and the detectives on the case are a group of archangels, wings and all. In order to prove her innocence, she’s shadowed by Hunt Athalar, one of the most notorious angels within the crimes unit. Bryce is cheeky and flippant, a complete counter to Hunt’s initial gruff exterior, so of course, sparks fly.

There’s even a High Lord and Lady from “ACOTAR” who make a guest appearance in the end of the series’ second book — a crossover that shocked fans into recording their reactions on BookTok.

While on the topic of “ACOTAR,” an adaptation of the series was announced with Hulu in 2021. After speaking with a source close to the production, it’s “still very much in development,” despite any fan theories to the contrary. The hype surrounding Maas’ books go well beyond Hulu’s upcoming adaptation, with 8.4 billion views under #ACOTAR hashtag on TikTok and themed balls that sell out in seconds.

So if you’re one of the many anxiously waiting for the television series or nursing the inevitable book hangover you’ll get after reading Maas’ latest, below are eight similar titles to keep you “cauldron blessed.”