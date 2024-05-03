PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionsSarah Matthews

Ex-Aide Hits Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Family And The Trial

Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Former Trump White House press aide Sarah Matthews on Thursday talked about the possible effect the lack of in-person support from family members may be having on the former president during his hush money trial. She also predicted why Trump’s wife, former first lady Melania Trump, won’t be standing by his side during the proceedings.

Trump is “someone who’s all about branding and optics and he knows that it’s not necessarily the best look that he hasn’t had his family by his side [and] that there aren’t crowds of protesters outside supporting him,” Matthews told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing.

Trump “feeds off of that kind of energy and so for that not to be assembled outside the courthouse is probably disappointing to him, and putting him in a bad mood and so then he’s lashing out at aides,” she continued.

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, is the only family member to attend court so far. Campaign surrogates have started to join the defendant in the courtroom this week.

Matthews envisioned more relatives and supporters coming to Trump’s side in the coming weeks.

“They’ll continue to try to bring people to be around him so he feels a little bit less embarrassed about the situation,” she predicted.

Melania Trump likely won’t be among them, though, said Matthews. Donald Trump, after all, is accused of falsifying documents to cover up hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

“Look, she hasn’t even campaigned with him yet,” said Matthews. “So, I don’t think when we’re talking about a case where he made a hush money payment to a porn star, or had an affair with her, and then paid her off because he had this affair just days after Melania gave birth to their son. I really wouldn’t imagine that she wants to sit through a trial like this.”

Watch the video here:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot