Ex-Trump Press Aide Breaks Down True Message Of His ‘Unhinged’ Comments

Sarah Matthews, a former press aide to Donald Trump, on Monday said she had no doubts about the message the former president was sending to his supporters with his weekend warning of a “bloodbath” should he not win back the White House.
Trump allies have claimed the presumptive GOP nominee’s threat was just about the auto industry and the economy under President Joe Biden. But critics — now including Matthews — have highlighted how it’s part of a pattern of incendiary comments from the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS.
It follows Trump’s “proven track record of these kinds of unhinged comments” and “increasingly violent rhetoric and apocalyptic rhetoric almost,” Matthews told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. And they serve as “a warning call” or even marching orders for his supporters, she added.
Matthews explained Trump’s tactic of deliberate ambiguity.
“Trump oftentimes speaks in these kinds of incoherent vague sentences so that allows people to draw the conclusion that they want to fit their own narrative,” she said.
“Obviously the Trump campaign is out there saying, ‘Of course, he’s talking about the auto industry,’ but then why would he use a phrase like, ‘that’s going to be the least of it,’ immediately afterward? That alludes to something more,” Matthews added.
Matthews acknowledged that Trump could just have been talking about the economy. But he “helped incite a deadly insurrection on our nation’s Capital,” she recalled. “So when he’s using terms like ‘bloodbath,’ it’s really hard for me to give him the benefit of the doubt.”
Matthews resigned as Trump’s deputy press secretary on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. She has since become a fierce critic of her former boss.
“When he refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, it started this slow burn in me where I felt really uncomfortable with the things he was saying and doing, and then obviously it was a breaking point for me on January 6,” Matthews revealed last month.
Matthews has said she’ll vote for President Joe Biden over Trump in November.