Former Trump Staffer Spells Out Why A Second Term Would Be So Much Worse

Sarah Matthews, a former press aide to Donald Trump, warned that a second Trump administration would be stacked with sycophants who would not push back on his worst instincts.
According to Matthews, during Trump’s White House tenure, he had some people “of good character” who “weren’t enabling him.”
“Trump has said that in a second term, he wants to wipe out some of these government agencies and install Trump loyalists who will carry out every demand of his,” Matthews, who was Trump’s deputy press secretary from June 2020 until she resigned on Jan. 6, 2021, told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Wednesday.
“That means this will be filled with yes men and women who will not push back on him and they’re gonna be sycophants,” she continued. “And so that is concerning to me, that we would have a government staffed of people like that, not people of good character.”
“Because competency and experience would not matter. It would just be about loyalty to Trump,” she added.
She has previously said she went to work for Trump, despite not voting for him in 2016, because “I knew that he needed people of good character to staff his administration.”
Matthews, who testified before the House Jan. 6 committee in 2022, is one of many former Trump staffers and officials who have warned he is not fit for office.
She’s been sounding the alarm about his increasingly “unhinged” rhetoric and said she would vote for Joe Biden over Trump, despite disagreeing with the president’s policies, in order to preserve democracy.
Despite battling four criminal indictments, including two tied to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Trump is poised to become the Republican nominee for president. He is laying the groundwork for an even more extreme agenda for a potential second term, and reportedly plans to fill the government with officials who will enable even his most radical designs.
Watch her MSNBC appearance below.