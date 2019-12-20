Freddie Prinze Jr. Trolls Sarah Michelle Gellar Over 'Trash Bag Pants'

On Wednesday, the husband-and-wife duo gave a glimpse into what daily life is like in the Prinze-Gellar household. The trolling began when Gellar called out her husband for not being a fan of a look she’d put together.

“When your husband thinks your pants are slightly ridiculous, what do you do!?!? Obviously you take tons of dramatic pictures, and spam him with them (and yes, I’m still wearing my daughters headband) more to come @realfreddieprinze,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress told her over 2.9 million followers.

It’s a good, monochromatic look ― you can never go wrong with all black everything! ― but indeed, the pants might be a little too much for some, including ’90s heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr.

He made that very clear in the comments:

Instagram Above, a rude husband.

“No babe, trash bag sweat pants are obviously not ridiculous,” the actor responded. (And then he had the audacity to include the facepalm emoji!)

Indifferent to her hubby’s criticism ― and maybe even emboldened by those “trash bag sweat pants” which, let’s be honest, are pretty fierce ― Gellar took the battle to her Instagram story.

“Do I wear them again?” she asked her followers. “Do you think they will grow on @realfreddieprinze if I just keep wearing them?!?”

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar is going to wear them regardless.

The only possible answer is: Yes, wear them at least into the new year. FPJ will come around.

The pair tend to be pretty private, but clearly jokes are a big part of why they’ve been together for so long: They’ve been married for 17 years and have two kids, son Rocky and daughter Charlotte.

During a 2017 interview with InStyle, Prinze opened up about how laughter plays a role in the couple’s marriage. “Sarah and I still make each other laugh, which is really important,” he said. “When I say certain things to Sarah, and I see the look on her face, I know she loves me. And I live for that look, you know?”

The couple first met on the set of the 1997 movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but didn’t begin dating until three years later. Actually, their first date happened by accident.

“We had made plans for dinner with a mutual friend and the person canceled,” Gellar told People after the couple’s 2002 wedding in Mexico. “We decided to have dinner anyway and never looked back.”