EntertainmentSarah Michelle GellarBuffy the Vampire SlayerScooby-Doo

Sarah Michelle Gellar Compares Her Fame Perks To 'Friends' Stars

"We really felt like we hit the jackpot,” Gellar said sarcastically.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Sarah Michelle Gellar said Monday that when she had a No. 1 movie and was already a celebrity from TV’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” the perks didn’t quite measure up. (Watch the video below.)

Gellar told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden that she heard her contemporaries on “Friends” and other shows had received Porsches or other expensive cars.

So when her “Scooby-Doo” live-action movie opened at the top in June 2002, she anticipated quite the thank-you.

Gellar said she saw a car pull up, but noticed it had no bow on it. Then the driver emerged holding an oversized basket, prompting Gellar and presumably her then-fiancé and “Scooby-Doo” co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. to “act all cool.”

When the deliveryperson left, they tore open the package. “It was a very large stuffed Scooby-Doo and Scooby snacks,” she recalled.

“Wow,” Corden said in disbelief.

“So we really felt like we hit the jackpot,” Gellar said sarcastically.

Fellow guest Sam Claflin, clarifying that the “Scooby” snacks Gellar spoke of were actually dog treats, asked Gellar if she tried one.

The “Wolf Pack” star did not seem amused.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

