Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar Points Out That Pedro Pascal Was Once On ‘Buffy’

The two had strong chemistry during a sweet scene in the show's fourth season, but pesky vampires ruined everything.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

A photo composite of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Pedro Pascal.
A photo composite of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Pedro Pascal.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images/Araya Doheny via Getty Images

It seems Sarah Michelle Gellar has filled the Sunday night void that “The White Lotus” left in her life with “The Last of Us.”

Or maybe it’s all the praise Pedro Pascal is receiving for his role as Joel in the HBO hit, but the “Wolf Pack” star decided to remind everyone Monday that he had once appeared with her on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” sharing an image from the beloved series to Instagram as proof.

A fresh-faced, clean-shaven and less grizzled Pascal played Eddie, a fleeting — but memorable — character in the fourth season premiere, titled “The Freshman.”

In the 1999 episode, Buffy (Gellar) feels isolated as she adjusts to college life at the fictional University of California, Sunnydale — until she bumps into Eddie one night while lost on campus. The two share what seems like a meet-cute as they figure out where they are and bond over topics like security blankets and a tough professor.

By the end of their sweet interaction, the two find comfort in their shared feeling of being overwhelmed by university life and plan to meet up again. Buffy appears relieved to finally make a friend, and Eddie looks smitten as she walks away.

But in the true genre-subverting fashion that the series was known for, Eddie runs into a pack of vampires immediately afterward and is turned.

When Buffy later finds out he has become a bloodsucker, she’s forced to introduce him to her security blanket — Mr. Pointy, her stake — and Eddie is dusted.

Although Buffy goes on to date her most disliked boyfriend of the series, Riley, while at UC Sunnydale, Eddie seemed to make an impact on fans. A few Reddit threads and message boards have argued that the character should’ve survived and become Buffy’s college sweetheart due to the actors’ chemistry.

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

