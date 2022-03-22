Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) hinted at a return to politics on Monday, saying it would be “an honor” to replace late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) in Congress.

“Think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young’s longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska and for the nation as a whole,” the GOP 2008 vice presidential candidate and “Masked Singer” alum told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling.

“If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would. Yeah, in a heartbeat I would,” she said, suggesting she didn’t know Young’s replacement will be decided by election.

“We’ll see how this process is going to go in terms of filling that seat but it would be an honor,” added Palin, who’s been in the headlines recently for her COVID vaccine skepticism and tossed defamation suit against The New York Times.

"It would be an honor."@SarahPalinUSA responds to calls urging her to replace the late Don Young's seat in the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/Vpd6Sn6Ssg — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 21, 2022

Young died aged 88 on Friday after 48 years in Congress.

Palin’s teasing of a return to office trended on Twitter.

Trust me, no one in Our state is urging or making calls to Sarah Palin to replace Don Young (or any recently vacated jobs in Alaska). https://t.co/iUTPgxCNPe — Don Rearden (@donrearden) March 22, 2022

Sarah Palin says,"If I were asked to serve in the House and take [the late Don Young's] place I would be humbled and honored … In a heartbeat, I would." Sounds like she's angling 4 an appointment. Someone needs 2 tell her vacant House seats R filled by election, not appointment. — Ken Rudin (@kenrudin) March 22, 2022

@SarahPalinUSA I feel the response from the folks in Alaska: "Naaa, we're good." — Del Shores (@DelShores) March 22, 2022

BREAKING: Sarah Palin says she wants to run for Congress.



BREAKING: Congress pic.twitter.com/oOYK0RISO5 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) March 21, 2022