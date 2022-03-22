Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) hinted at a return to politics on Monday, saying it would be “an honor” to replace late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) in Congress.
“Think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young’s longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska and for the nation as a whole,” the GOP 2008 vice presidential candidate and “Masked Singer” alum told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling.
“If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would. Yeah, in a heartbeat I would,” she said, suggesting she didn’t know Young’s replacement will be decided by election.
“We’ll see how this process is going to go in terms of filling that seat but it would be an honor,” added Palin, who’s been in the headlines recently for her COVID vaccine skepticism and tossed defamation suit against The New York Times.
Watch the interview here:
Young died aged 88 on Friday after 48 years in Congress.
Palin’s teasing of a return to office trended on Twitter.