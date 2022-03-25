Sarah Palin Raises Eyebrows With Her Reasons For Possible Comeback Campaign

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) on Thursday dropped her strongest hint yet that she’ll seek a return to political office.

But the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and “Masked Singer” alum’s reasons for a comeback raised eyebrows among social media users.

“There is a time and a season for everything and if this season is one where I need a more official platform to have then, yeah, I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because we need people that have cojones,” Palin told Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

“We need people like Donald Trump who has nothing to lose, like me,” she continued. “We’ve got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla milquetoast namby-pamby wussy-pussy stuff that’s been going on.”

“That’s why our country is in the mess that we’re in, because people who run for office, they look at it as a job or as a business instead of as a calling,” Palin added, apparently forgetting Trump’s promises to run the country like his company.

Watch the video here:

Palin: … I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because we need people that have cajones. We need people like Donald Trump who has nothing to lose like me. We got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla milquetoast namby-pamby wussy pussy stuff… pic.twitter.com/49vCbLgkkJ — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2022

Palin last week declared it would be “an honor” to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) in Congress, saying she’d take his seat “in a heartbeat.”

People on Twitter had thoughts:

Sarah Palin has watched MGT and Boebert steal her spotlight and grift her donations from antisemite conspiracy theorists for far too long. The queen is coming back for her crown. https://t.co/xroNz5kjnK — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) March 25, 2022

Declaring they have nothing to lose is quite an admission. — WTP Resist 🙏🏼🇺🇦 (@ResistBigly) March 25, 2022

Such vocabulary! — Jocelyn Champagne, BS, MEd. (@JocelynChampag7) March 25, 2022

Chock Full O’ Clichés — Craig Williams (@VoterRooter) March 25, 2022

When a two-thirds-hit wonder band puts out a new album that just struggles to recapture the spark of their debut hit, a sound which other bands have perfected and stolen all of your cachet. https://t.co/yNwRx0odf7 — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) March 25, 2022

LOL is my only response to that. 😂 — Dianna Is Vaccinated and Supports BLM🌈🌊🏖🌮 (@2di4_jewelry) March 25, 2022

They do, in fact, have nothing further to lose. They are both pretty much at rock bottom where they have been for decades. — Preserve our democracy (@PreserveOur) March 25, 2022

The only good thing about this is Tina Fey may be doing some SNL skits. — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) March 25, 2022

What in the world was John McCain thinking?? — Wendy Darling🇺🇦Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ #MeidasMighty OG🧚🌊 (@Meidas_Wendy) March 25, 2022