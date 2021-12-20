Sarah Palin Says She'll Get COVID-19 Vaccine 'Over My Dead Body'

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has said “over my dead body” would she bow to pressure to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

During an appearance at the right-wing student group Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest,” host Charlie Kirk asked Palin for her view on vaccine mandates.

Palin, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, argued that she does not need to be vaccinated against the virus because she’s already had it.

“We were led to believe that we wouldn’t have to have the shot,” she said. “Well, then they changed their tune and now those of us who have had COVID ― they’re telling us that even though we’ve had it and we have natural immunity, now that we still have to get a shot.”

“It will be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot,” she added, just days after the U.S. passed the tragic milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths. “I will not do it. And they better not touch my kids either.”

She then said “there are more of us than there are of them” and encouraged attendees to “stiffen your spine” to push back against things like the “government telling us what we have to inject in our own bodies.”

It’s unclear who she was referring to with the us and them comment. Around 73% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“And there is an empowerment in a group like this where you all can feed off each other, and really be strong,” Palin continued.

Sarah Palin showed up in Phoenix this morning to tell that crowd “it will be over my dead body” that she gets vaccinated. Then she encourages others to “stiffen their spines” and fight back. “There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other.” pic.twitter.com/t47oxxrGtB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2021

Being infected with COVID-19 offers some protection from future illness from the virus, sometimes called “natural immunity.” This is not as reliable and effective as vaccines, which provide a high level of protection against coronavirus.

“The level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age; and no currently available test can reliably determine if you are protected after a COVID-19 infection,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website.

When Palin revealed in March that she had tested positive for COVID-19, she urged people to take steps to protect themselves against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks in public. In September, she insisted that she was not getting vaccinated because “I believe in science.”

The science indicates and the CDC says that people should get a coronavirus vaccine even if they have had COVID-19.