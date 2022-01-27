Sarah Palin Dines At NYC Restaurant 2 Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Sarah Palin dined at a Manhattan restaurant on Wednesday, two days after testing positive for COVID-19, Mediaite reported.

Palin was seen in an outdoor dining area at Elio’s, an Italian eatery on the Upper East Side where the unvaccinated former Alaskan governor also dined ― indoors ― on Saturday, in violation of New York City’s vaccination mandate.

Elio’s was not cited. Palin, who is visiting New York for her libel case against The New York Times, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, two days after her first visit to the restaurant.

This time, according to photos and accounts provided to Mediaite, Palin was in a heated outdoor area. Photos showed her maskless, sitting near others (some of whom could be in her party).

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” Elio’s manager Luca Guaitolino told Mediaite in a statement. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same.”

Sarah Palin has eaten at the same Italian restaurant twice, prompting controversy each time. RJ Sangosti via Getty Images

The former GOP vice presidential nominee did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This week’s scheduled trial in Palin’s libel lawsuit against the Times was postponed after her positive COVID-19 test until at least Feb. 3. She contends an editorial defamed her by erroneously linking her political rhetoric with the 2011 Arizona mass shooting that wounded Gabrielle Giffords and killed six people.

Palin has been another echo in the far right’s anti-vaccination campaign.

“It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot,” she said in December. “I will not do that. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.”

She also tested positive in March 2021.