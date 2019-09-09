Sarah Palin Once Joked Her Marriage Was Doomed To Fail

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, whose husband, Todd Palin, has reportedly filed for divorce, once joked about the prospect in an email exchange, calling it a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

The apparent quip came to light in February 2012 when a trove of 17,000 records was released by state officials in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Within the mountain of files was an email sent September 2007 during her governorship to aides Kris Perry and Frank Bailey. Todd Palin, another one of her aides at the time, was copied.

“So speaking of .... If we, er, when we get a divorce, does that quell ‘conflict of interest’ accusations about BP?” she wrote, referring to her husband’s work on the British oil company’s North Pipeline.

“VERY funny,” Bailey replied, indicating the remark was made in jest.

The day after HuffPost reported on the email, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee’s office said she was “clearly speaking tongue-in-cheek.”

However, according to the Anchorage Daily News, Todd Palin filed for divorce on Friday, pointing to an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The two have been married for 31 years.