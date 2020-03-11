Sarah Palin Revealed As Giant Pink Bear On 'Masked Singer' Because Of Course

“The Masked Singer” is known for its shocking reveals — but Wednesday night’s unmasking caused even host Nick Cannon’s jaw to drop.
“This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show,” Cannon said after contestant Bear pulled off her furry pink head and revealed herself to be none other than former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential running mate Sarah Palin.
Palin was kicked off the show after performing a rendition of “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot.
“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done, that’s for sure,” Palin said after her unmasking, according to People magazine. “But it’s all about fun. It’s unity. This is all good. This is something that our country needs right now, too.”
She also explained why she’d chosen to dress as a bear.
“Well, the bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole mama bear thing and they’re in Alaska,” Palin said.
Palin’s unveiling aired about the same time as President Donald Trump’s grim declaration that the U.S. was banning most travel from Europe for 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic and actor Tom Hanks’ announcement that he’d tested positive for the disease.
The bizarre juxtaposition of events was not lost on Twitter users.
“Sarah Palin rapping ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer with a fade into a Trump coronavirus update is the psychedelic dystopia we’re living in now,” journalist Ashley Spencer quipped.