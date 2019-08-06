Sarah Palin's Lawsuit Against The New York Times Can Move Forward, Court Rules

“Negligence this may be; but defamation of a public figure it plainly is not,” Rakoff wrote in his 26-page decision.

Palin appealed the decision, leading to the court’s ruling this week.

The judges gave the suit a green light to move forward but noted that Palin’s attorneys will need to prove with “clear and convincing evidence” that the Times editors “acted with actual malice” in order to win their case.