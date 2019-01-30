Sarah Palin's Attempt To Mock 'Literal Loser' Stacey Abrams Backfires On Twitter

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin attempted to mock Stacey Abrams as a “literal loser” on Tuesday.
It didn’t go well.
Abrams, a rising star in the Democratic Party after losing a closer-than-expected race in deep red Georgia, has been tapped to deliver the response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.
But Palin ― the former Alaska governor who was on the literal losing ticket in 2008 when she ran on the Republican ticket alongside John McCain against Barack Obama― tweeted:
Palin’s tweet ― including the “literal loser” phrase ― was the headline to a story she was linking to, and not written by her.
But given the fact that she shared it without altering it, Palin was given a pretty blunt reminder of her own history: